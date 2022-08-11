Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 81 New Covid-19 Cases

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 48 new cases out of the 81 cases, Karaikal reported - 22 and Yanam - 11. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image)
Fresh Covid cases in Puducherry PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:21 pm

Puducherry reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, raising overall tally to 1,71,867, a senior official of Department of Health said here on Thursday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 81 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,811 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today. 

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 48 new cases out of the 81 cases, Karaikal reported - 22 and Yanam - 11. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not report any fresh case, the Director said.

He said the active cases were 432 which comprised five patients in hospitals and remaining 427 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said 178 patients recovered during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,69,468.

Related stories

530 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Death In Odisha

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 16,299 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 1,25,076

Covid-19: Ladakh Reports 6 New Cases

He said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,967. The test positivity rate today was 4.47 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.60 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 23,62,614 samples and has found 19, 99, 585 out of them to be negative. The Health Department has administered 19,26,975 doses till now, which comprised 9,83,957 first doses, 7,80,531 second doses and 1,62,487 booster doses, the Director said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals