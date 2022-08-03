Puducherry CM Announces Cash Relief To Flood-Hit Families In Yanam

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday announced that each of the families in Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh affected by recent floods would be given immediately cash relief.

In a video message here, he said each of the 11,031 families coming under the 'below poverty line' category and covered under the 'red colour' ration card would be paid Rs 5,000 besides 25 kg rice to mitigate the sufferings caused by the recent floods in Godhavari river on the bank of which Yanam is situated.

The Chief Minister said each of the 4,195 families holding 'yellow colour' ration card and coming under the 'above poverty line category' would be paid a cash relief of Rs 4,500. "The order was issued Wednesday for immediate distribution of relief to the families," he said.

Stating that Yanam was hit hard by grim flood situation causing extensive damage to infrastructures and throwing normal life out of gear, the Chief Minister said that the administration was collecting details of the damages to houses and other infratrucutres in the Yanam. "We will seek Centre's help and a flood prevention wall across the river Godavari would be constructed with the help of the Central government," he said.

Special representative of Puducherry in the Centre and former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao hailing from Yanam and PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan earlier briefed the Chief Minister on the extent of havoc caused by the flood in the outlying region.

(With PTI inputs)