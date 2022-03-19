Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Puducherry Adds Five New Covid-19 Cases, Overall Tally Goes Up To 1,65,771

COVID cases in Pondicherry.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 7:09 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged five new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall caseload to 1,65,771, a senior Health Department official said on Saturday.
         

The union territory had not recorded any new infections in the last two days. The five new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 329 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. While Puducherry reported four infections, Mahe logged the remaining one. Karaikal and Yanam did not add any new cases, he said.
       

The number of active cases stood at 13. Three patients recovered during the last 24 hours, and the overall recoveries rose to 1,63,796.  The Health Department Director said there were no new fatalities in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remained at 1,962.
     

The Health Department has so far tested 22,25,393 samples and has found 18,70,085 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 1.52 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively. The Department has so far administered 16,10,820 doses comprising 9,34,029 first doses, 6,63,569 second and 13,222 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.

