Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Puducherry Adds 82 New Covid-19 Cases

No fresh virus-related fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam as the death toll remained unchanged at 1,969.

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 6:36 pm

Puducherry reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,73,460. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department examined 1,367 samples in the last 24 hours.

While Puducherry region alone reported 72 out of the 82 new cases, Karaikal saw eight and Yanam two persons getting infected by the virus respectively. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new case of viral infection.

The director said there were 341 active cases comprising 332 people in home quarantine and the remaining nine patients in hospitals. He said 76 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recovery tally stood at 1,71,150.

Sriramulu said the health department examined 23,89,203 samples so far and found 20,24,238 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was six per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.67 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has administered 21,46,032 doses till now consisting of 9,90,754 first doses, 8,32,285 second doses and 3,22,993 booster doses.

-With PTI Input

