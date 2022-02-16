Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries

Following the presentation of the credentials, Kovind interacted with the four envoys separately

President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries
President Ram Nath Kovind Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Four Countries PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:29 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the new high commissioner of Tanzania and the ambassadors of Djibouti, Serbia and North Macedonia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.


Those who presented their credentials were Anisa K Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania, Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia, and Slobodan Uzunov, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.


He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly ties India shares with their countries and the multi-faceted relationship it enjoys with each of them, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal's Shift From Hanuman Chalisa To BR Ambedkar Show

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately

The president also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for the well-being, progress and prosperity of the people of their countries, it said.

Through the high commissioner and the ambassadors, Kovind also conveyed his personal regards to the leadership of the respective countries, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, adding that the envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their countries' ties with India.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Foreign Envoys Rashtrapati Bhawan Tanzania Djibouti Serbia North Macedonia Ram Nath Kovind India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Centre Instructs States To Review, Amend Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

Centre Instructs States To Review, Amend Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

The Veil of Resistance

Arvind Kejriwal's Shift From Hanuman Chalisa To BR Ambedkar Show

Covid Death Toll Climbs To 227 In Ladakh, 59 Fresh Cases Reported

Firhad Hakim Instructs TMC Rebels To Withdraw From Civic Poll Fray Immediately

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti