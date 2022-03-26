Probe After Right Wing Outfit Produces Video Of Hijab Clad Girl Offering Prayers Inside MP Varsity

Dr Harisingh Gour University (HGU), a Central varsity located in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday set up an inquiry committee after a right-wing outfit submitted a video of a student in Hijab purportedly offering namaz inside a classroom.

Local activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch submitted a memorandum to the varsity along with a video, seeking action.

HGU Registrar Santosh Sahgaura told PTI that it has received the complaint and the video clip.

"A five-member committee has been constituted to look into this matter. The committee will submit a report within three days and further action will be taken based on its report," he said.

HGU Media Officer Vivek Jaiswal said there was no formal dress code for students, but students must attend classes in "basic ethical dressing".

University vice-chancellor Prof Neelima Gupta said she had told students that "religious activities should be carried out at home or religious places so that the atmosphere of study in the university could be maintained."

Hindu Jagran Manch's Sagar unit president Umesh Saraf told PTI that the girl in the video had been attending lectures wearing Hijab for a long time.

"Such religious activities should not be allowed in educational institutions. She was coming in Hijab for a long time but was spotted offering namaz inside a classroom on Friday afternoon. This is objectionable as educational institutions are places meant for (members of) every religion," he said.

Saraf also referred to the recent order of the Karnataka High Court on the Hijab-in-educational institution row.

Meanwhile, local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders on Saturday recited `Hanuman Chalisa' at a temple on the university campus.

The VHP's city president Kapil Swami said if members of one community are allowed to offer religious prayers on campus, others too can do the same.

If such incidents recur, the VHP will be forced to launch an agitation, he added.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions seeking permission for Muslim girl students to wear the Hijab or headscarf inside classrooms, observing that it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam.(With PTI inputs)

