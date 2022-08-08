Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Predicted June-July Rainfall Over Delhi With Over 80% Accuracy: IMD Chief

The India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall over Delhi in June and July with more than 80 percent accuracy and reports of multiple false warnings are not correct, its chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said.

undefined
Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 2:39 pm

The India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall over Delhi in June and July with more than 80 percent accuracy and reports of multiple false warnings are not correct, its chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said.

The IMD director general said the impact-based forecast is a recent phenomenon and it will improve with time to become "more granular, specific, and accurate" by 2025.

Impact-based forecasts provide the information needed to act before severe weather events to minimize socio-economic costs. It includes color-coded alerts with risk levels and suggested actions. These are green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

Dismissing reports of 'multiple false rainfall warnings' for Delhi in June and July, the MeT office chief said, "It is not a fact. In June and July, the IMD predicted rainfall over Delhi with more than 80 percent accuracy." 

He, however, acknowledged that the weather bureau issued an orange alert for two to three days on one occasion which was withdrawn immediately.

"This is the beauty of weather forecasting – it is a non-linear system. Two plus two is not equal to four in weather forecasting and atmospheric science. 

"So, weather agencies across the world update their forecast every day. We also removed the orange alert when we thought it was not required," Mohapatra told PTI.

He said the department started issuing impact-based forecasts just three years ago.

"It is a new phenomenon. There are only a few countries that are providing location-specific, impact-based forecasts. So, certainly, there are some limitations but it will improve over time," he said. 

Mohapatra said, "For example, we had impact-based forecasts for cyclones for a long time. It has matured now and we have moved onto dynamic impact-based forecasts for cyclones."

The IMD's cyclone prediction with pinpoint accuracy is appreciated worldwide.

Related stories

Delhi Rain: IMD Announces Arrival Of Monsoon, City Faces Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging

Delhi Rain: Waterlogging Blocks Entry And Exit Gates Of Saket Metro Station

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: No Control Over Delhi Weather Conditions – Mahmudullah Riyad

"Impact-based forecast is challenging because it not only requires information on weather parameters but also on secondary hazards (floods, landslides, etc.) and other factors such as city configuration, typography, population density, types of transport, water bodies, land use, and land cover among others," the IMD chief said.

"We are working to better the impact-based forecast in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will become more granular, specific, accurate and dynamic by 2025," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather Predicted Rainfall Over Delhi Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Multiple False Warnings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics