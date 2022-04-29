Politics Over ERCP Won't Solve Problem: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said politics over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has to be stopped to ensure that the project sees the light of day at the earliest. He also alleged that not a single minister from Rajasthan visited his office to take up the issue pertaining to the project with him.

The Rajasthan government has been urging the Centre to give the project “national status”, saying this would enable the ERCP’s fast completion and 13 districts of east Rajasthan would get drinking and irrigation water. The project aims to harvest surplus water, available during the rainy season in rivers in southern Rajasthan such as Chambal and its tributaries including Kunnu, Parvati, Kalisindh, and use it in 13 south-eastern districts that face scarcity.

“I have urged the minister in the state that till we stop doing politics over the ERCP issue, we cannot solve the problem,” Shekhawat told reporters after addressing a review meeting of his department. He said the demand for national project status for ERCP is not justified as its detailed project report is not yet approved.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi had argued that the prime minister had promised to declare ERCP a project of national importance twice during his tour to the state, even as Shekhawat countered him saying Modi never made such an announcement. On Thursday, Shekhawat said there are set parameters for granting national project status to any project and the government cannot raise a new challenge related to water issues in the country just by taking up one issue of a state.

Replying to a question on the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, Shekhawat replied in negative saying the state had not performed upto the mark. “More than one crore connections had to be given in Rajasthan and the state is 25 per cent behind the national average,” he said. “Of the 33 states, Rajasthan ranks 29th in terms of providing connection and on the progress of the work in two-and-a-half years, it stands 32nd,” the Union minister said, adding necessary directions have been issued to the state government to expedite the work. From 2019 to 2022, the Rajasthan government has been allocated Rs 27,000 crore under the mission, but the state could withdraw only Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 23,000 crore got lapsed, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

