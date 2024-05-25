National

Police Detain 3 Youths After Speeding Car Hits 3 People Including Child In Nagpur; Mob Vandalises Vehicle

Gorakh Bhamre, DCP, Nagpur also informed the media that liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car that crashed.

Mob vandalises car after it hits 3 people including a child in Maharashtra's Nagpur
info_icon

A car hit three people including a child in the Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali police limits in Nagpur on Friday evening which led to a mob vadalising the vehicle.

The police detained three individuals, including the driver soon after the incident.

According to ANI, the police have sent the three individuals for a medical examination after the accident too place.

Among the three there was a woman and a three-year-old child with another person.

What Did Police Say?

Gorakh Bhamre, DCP, Nagpur, reportedly said, “A woman, her child and another person were injured after a speeding car hit them around 8:30pm at Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali Police Station. People caught one of the accused. Police detained three youths and the car driver in connection with the case."

Not just that, Bhamre also informed the media that liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car that crashed.

"Medical tests of the accused being conducted and a case is being registered,” he added.

The Porsche Taycan that was involved in the accident in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

This accident took place days after the May 19 Pune accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed.

The teen driver was also allegedly under influence of alcohol said the reports and the case is still under investigation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  2. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  3. 'No Place For Double Standards': India Reiterates Stance On Terrorism At SCO Meet
  4. Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
  5. After Surge In Singapore, Nearly 300 FLiRT COVID Cases Detected In India | All About The New Variant
Entertainment News
  1. Chinese Director Hu Guan's 'Black Dog' Wins Un Certain Regard Prize At Cannes
  2. Ranveer Singh Exits Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' After Shooting For Three Days Without Explanation: Report
  3. Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance
  4. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Min Hee-jin Faces Lawsuit From ILLIT's Agency, Park Seo-joon's Dating Rumours And More
  5. 'Super Size Me' Director Morgan Spurlock Dies At 53 From Cancer Complications
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Tournament To Introduce Its First Female Referees, Assistants
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  2. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  3. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  4. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  5. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 9 AM Voter Turnout At 10.82%; President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi And More Cast Votes
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase