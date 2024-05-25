Police Detain 3 Youths After Speeding Car Hits 3 People Including Child In Nagpur; Mob Vandalises Vehicle

A car hit three people including a child in the Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali police limits in Nagpur on Friday evening which led to a mob vadalising the vehicle.
The police detained three individuals, including the driver soon after the incident.
According to ANI, the police have sent the three individuals for a medical examination after the accident too place.
Among the three there was a woman and a three-year-old child with another person.
What Did Police Say?
Gorakh Bhamre, DCP, Nagpur, reportedly said, “A woman, her child and another person were injured after a speeding car hit them around 8:30pm at Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali Police Station. People caught one of the accused. Police detained three youths and the car driver in connection with the case."
Not just that, Bhamre also informed the media that liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car that crashed.
"Medical tests of the accused being conducted and a case is being registered,” he added.
This accident took place days after the May 19 Pune accident involving a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy in which two people were killed.
The teen driver was also allegedly under influence of alcohol said the reports and the case is still under investigation.