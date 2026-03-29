PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for high-decibel campaign in Palakkad, Thrissur

Narendra Modi is set to visit Kerala on Sunday to boost the campaign efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
PM Modi during election campaign
PM Modi during election campaign | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Modi will address a large public meeting at Fort Maidan.

  • Later, he will lead a major roadshow in Thrissur, beginning from Kuttanellur and moving to Swaraj Round

  • Modi will be received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday to lead a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur, as he joins the campaign trail for NDA candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Thousands of party workers are expected to participate in a public meeting to be addressed by Modi at Fort Maidan in Palakkad by around 2.30 pm, party sources said.

The rally is expected to witness the participation of senior BJP leaders and NDA candidates from the region.

Later in the day, the prime minister will travel to neighbouring Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow in the heart of the city, they said.

He will be received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other party leaders when he lands at a helipad in Kuttanellur in Thrissur.

From there, the prime minister will proceed to the Swaraj Round to lead the roadshow.

Traffic regulations are in place in both Pakakkad and Thrissur in view of the PM's visit.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 Still - X
Dhurandhar: The Asexual Saviour Of A Divided Nation
PM Narendra Modi - PTI; Representative image
PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with actor Mohanlal during the interview at Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram - Special Arrangement
I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 
PM Modi with Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar - @narendramodi
Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Kohli Anchors Clinical 202 Chase In Opener; Harsh Goenka’s Viral 'IPL Trinity' Tweet Grabs Attention

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Defending Champions Begin Title Defence In Style With Kohli, Padikkal Leading Dominant 202 Chase

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat 'Chase Master' Kohli Shows Reigning Champs The Way In Terrific Opening Salvo

  4. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Injury, Hits Back At Critics Over Delhi Capitals Absence

  5. R Ashwin Joins San Francisco Unicorns In MLC 2026, Set To Share Dressing Room With Haris Rauf

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. Power Shift In Bihar: Why Is The Transition From Nitish Kumar Taking Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  2. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  3. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  4. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  5. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  3. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Zelenskyy Visits UAE For Talks On Regional Security Amid Iranian Threats

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?