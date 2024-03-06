National

PM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali

Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

PTI
March 6, 2024
PM Modi meets Sandeshkhali women Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled.

“After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them,” BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over phone.

BJP sources said the women became emotional while narrating their ordeal to the PM who heard them patiently "like a father figure". He understood their pain, sources said.

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

Narendra Modi

