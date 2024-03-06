PM Modi Meets Women From Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled.

Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

“After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them,” BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over phone.