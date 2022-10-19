Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Rajkot

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 9:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Wednesday evening before addressing a public gathering.

The PM is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in the next few months.

After addressing a rally in Junagadh, Modi reached Rajkot in the evening and held the  roadshow - from the airport till the Race Course ground - where he addressed people after launching projects worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The PM, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stood on a specially designed vehicle and waved at people on the 1.5km-long route.

Officials said nearly 20,000 people gathered along the route to greet Modi.

-With PTI Input

