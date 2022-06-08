Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
PM Modi Greets Kashmiri Pandits On Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela

PM Narendra Modi greeted Kashmiri Pandit community on Jyestha Ashtami, which is celebrated by the community annually with religious fervour at famous Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 2:31 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

"Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone's well-being and prosperity," he tweeted.

Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on this day.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Visually told More

