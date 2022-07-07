Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Party Leader Claims TMC Doesn't Support Goddess Kali's Portrayal In 'Bad Taste'

A senior TMC leader has said that the Trinamool Congress does not endorse nor support Goddess Kali's portrayal in 'bad taste' in any form or shape.

undefined
Goddess Kali Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:42 pm

 The TMC on Thursday said it doesn't endorse or support Goddess Kali’s portrayal in “bad taste”, be it in pictures, film posters, or elsewhere. Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also said that it was a matter of individual choice how they offer prayers to deities, two days after party MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali at a conclave sparked a controversy.

Lashing out at the BJP, which sought action against Moitra over her comments, Ghosh said that the saffron camp should stop mixing religion with politics. "The party doesn't endorse the comments made by Mahua Moitra. We also don't support the portrayal of Goddess Kali in bad taste in pictures or posters. At the same time, however, it is the matter of individual choice how they would pray to their god or goddess," Ghosh said.

The Krishnanagar MP had on Tuesday stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

Related stories

‘Kali’ Controversy: Mamata Banerjee Says ‘People Make Mistakes But They Can Be Rectified’

Mahua Moitra's Comment On Kali: Has TMC Sacrificed Its Bengali Identity Before National Aspirations?

‘Kali’ Controversy: Shashi Tharoor Says Taken Aback By ‘Attack’ On Mahua Moitra

The TMC MP was asked for her response to the latest outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed as a Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.


"There are different ways of offering puja to the goddess, as per Hindu rituals. We don't want to comment on it; it is a matter of individual choice. The BJP should stop mixing politics with religion," the TMC state spokesperson added.


Moitra, faced with a barrage of criticisms over her remarks, had said on Wednesday that she, a "worshipper of the deity", was not afraid of saffron camp "goons".


"Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need back up forces," she wrote. 

Tags

National Goddess Kali Mahua Moitra BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saffron Camp
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer