National

Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13

From April 1 to May 13, a total of 13,19,173 paper-based QR tickets had been sold from different ticket counters of Sector Five-Sealdah (Green Line 1) and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan (Green Line 2), Metro Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said on Tuesday

File Image
From April 1 to May 13, a total of 13,19,173 paper-based QR tickets had been sold from different ticket counters of Sector Five-Sealdah in Kolkata Metro | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Over 13 lakh commuters opted for QR-coded tickets in the Sector Five-Sealdah and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretches of Kolkata Metro in the past one-and-a-half months, an official said.

From April 1 to May 13, a total of 13,19,173 paper-based QR tickets had been sold from different ticket counters of Sector Five-Sealdah (Green Line 1) and Esplanade-Howrah Maidan (Green Line 2), Metro Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said on Tuesday.

Additionally, commuters have embraced QR code-based tickets through the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app, leveraging smartphones for convenience. During this period, more than 9,300 such tickets were purchased via the app.

Mitra revealed that Metro Railways has earned over Rs 1.66 crore from the sale of paper-based QR tickets and over Rs 1.5 lakh from mobile-based QR tickets.

Since its launch on March 5, 2022, the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app has been downloaded by over 4.79 lakh android users. Recently, the same app was made available for iOS users, with 4,700 downloads recorded from the Apple Play Store.

The Sector V station in the Sealdah-Sector V corridor caters to a large group of IT professionals.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
  2. Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13
  3. Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More
  4. Kerala Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years' Imprisonment For Abetting Rape Of Minor Stepdaughter
  5. Climate Crisis Made Crippling April Heatwave In South Asia 45 Times More Likely, Say Scientists
Entertainment News
  1. 'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards: 'Baby Reindeer', 'Ripley', And 'Shogun' Rule The List Of Nominations
  3. Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis
  4. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  5. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
  3. IPL 2024: Most Sixes Smashed In The History Of Indian Premier League - 1,125 And Counting
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'No Excuses', Carlisle Insists As Pacers Fall Behind Against Knicks
  5. IPL 2024: Phil Salt Aims For KKR To Gain Timely Momentum Ahead Of Crucial Matches
World News
  1. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  2. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  3. What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay
  4. US Witnesses More Tornado Outbreaks Despite Decrease In Tornado Days, Study Finds
  5. Slovakia Approves Plans To Build New Nuclear Reactor
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16