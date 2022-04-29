Odisha Sizzles As Boudh Records 45 degrees Celsius

Normal life in Odisha was affected on Thursday as the mercury level increased to the season’s highest 45 degreess Celsius at Boudh and as many as eight places recorded the maximum temperature at 44 degrees C or above. The IMD issued a warning of severe heat wave condition for next three days, official sources said.

While Boudh become the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Titlagarh and Subarnapur, all in the western region of the state, recorded maximum temperature at 44 degrees Celsium or above. Similarly, the IMD said, 13 places recorded temperature at or above 43 degrees Celsius while a total of 25 places across Odisha singed at 40 degrees Celsius or above.

All the western region districts recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius while the mercury level remained between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius in coastal and interior Odisha, the meterolorgical office said. The state capital of Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded temperatures of 39.8 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said that the temperature is likely to come down by two degrees in coastal belt due to possible thundershower in the first week of May.

People are advised to take precautionary measure while going out between 11 AM and 3 PM during the next three days. “The heat wave condition very likely at isolated places over the 11 districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda,Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir till April 29, over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir on April 30, 2022,” the IMD said in its warning.

(With PTI inputs)