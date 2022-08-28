Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 257 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Odisha now has 1,980 active cases, while 13,15,724 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

COVID-19
Fresh Covid cases in Odisha AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 2:49 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,929 on Sunday as 257 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said. The death toll, too, mounted to 9,172 after a 65-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Sundargarh district, it said.

The state had recorded 289 new infections and one fatality on Saturday. Odisha now has 1,980 active cases, while 13,15,724 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.79 per cent, with 14,389 samples being tested since Saturday, the bulletin added.

Related stories

India Reports 9,436 New Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra Sees 1,723 Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths, 1,845 Recoveries

Maharashtra: Thane District Sees 355 New Covid-19 Cases

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Death Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kolkata Derby: East Bengal Face ATKMB In Durand Cup

Kolkata Derby: East Bengal Face ATKMB In Durand Cup

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights