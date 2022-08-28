Odisha Logs 257 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,929 on Sunday as 257 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said. The death toll, too, mounted to 9,172 after a 65-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Sundargarh district, it said.

The state had recorded 289 new infections and one fatality on Saturday. Odisha now has 1,980 active cases, while 13,15,724 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.79 per cent, with 14,389 samples being tested since Saturday, the bulletin added.

