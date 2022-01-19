Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Noted Criminal Lawyer Shrikant Shivade Dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who had handled high-profile cases involving Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shiney Ahuja, and represented two accused in the 2 G spectrum case, died in a private hospital here in Maharashtra on Wednesday due to prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.

Noted Criminal Lawyer Shrikant Shivade Dead
- PTI

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:17 pm

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who had handled high-profile cases involving Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shiney Ahuja, and represented two accused in the 2 G spectrum case, died in a private hospital here in Maharashtra on Wednesday due to prolonged illness, sources close to his family said. He was 67.

Advocate Shivade was diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer), they said. A law graduate from the Indian Law Society, Shivade represented actors Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case and actor Shiney Ahuja, who was booked in a rape case in 2009 in his career.

He had represented two accused in 2 G spectrum cases and had also appeared for Peter Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. He had also represented diamond merchant Bharat Shah. The celebrity lawyer is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, and a mother.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Lawyer Actor/Actress Salman Khan Cancer
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold