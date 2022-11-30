Aaftab's Polygraph Test Reveals He Feels 'No Remorse' After Gruesome Murder: Reports

In the spiritual world, violence comes with repentance but, perhaps in the material world more gruesome the violence seems to be, less remorse one can find.

According to the reports of NDTV, Aftab Poonewala who brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha and chopped her bodies into 35 pieces, stored it in the fridge only to dispose them of in the coming days, showed no remorse during the polygraphy test. While the reports note that he accepted to have committed the crime, there was no sense of repentance or remorse.

As per the reports of India Today, he has also said that he chopped Shraddha’s body and dumped it in different parts of the city.

The confessions came out through these tests though are not admissible in the court of law, this can help the police in the investigation and lead to the other clues. A few days ago, the police got the permission of the court to conduct the polygraphy test on Aftab. This test is mostly conducted whenever the accused is found misleading or not cooperating properly.

However, Aftab’s lawyer earlier told Saket court that he has been very cooperative throughout and police didn’t even object to that.

The polygraphy test though can measure the truth of the person with the physiological markers like breathing, sweating etc, it is difficult to confirm its accuracy. The spike in sweating, breathing rate, of blood pressure nevertheless indicates that the person is lying. But such symptoms can be found in a person as well who is stressed.

The Narco-Test that Aftab will undergo next is however a better marker of determining lie and thus commonly it is known as lie-detection test as well. He will go through it on December 1. A Delhi court has given police the permission to take him to a Rohini lab for the test on December 1 and 5.

This test required the injection of sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal- commonly known as ‘truth serum’ that pushes the person towards stages of anaesthesia and in the hypnotic stage, the person is likely to say the truth.

The police were compelled to use this test as there was no transparent evidence to make the case strong. Aftab murdered Shraddha in May and threw away her body parts in different corners of the city. Still, the police are waiting for the DNA test to confirm that the body parts belonged to the victim.

On the other hand, the sentiment against Aftab has been growing rapidly among the mass. While the Hindutva forces are trying their best to give it a communal turn, a mob connected to a Hindu outfit attacked him on November 28. He was being taken away in a police van.

Aftab is currently under judicial custody following the court order of November 26.