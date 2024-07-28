National

Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc For 'Mic Off' Claim | A Look At The Row

Mamata Banerjee's remarks were met with support from her INDIA bloc allies but strong criticism from the ruling party BJP.

mamata banerjee mic off nirmala sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc For 'Mic Off' Claim | A Look At The Row | Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sparked a row after alleging that her mic was turned off during a key NITI Aayog meeting and was not allowed to speak. Banerjee's remarks were met with support from her INDIA bloc allies but strong criticism from the ruling party BJP.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the West Bengal CM for spreading "baseless claims". Taking to X, the BJP leader also slammed Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh for backing Mamata's claims despite being absent from the meeting.

Nirmala Sitharaman | - PTI
‘Jairam, You Weren't Even There’: Sitharaman Slams Congress Leader For Backing Mamata's ‘Mic Off’ Claim

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mamata Banerjee's 'Mic Off' Claim | What Happened

On Saturday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended a key NITI Aayog meeting and later on walked out of it. The chief minister alleged that her mic had been turned off and she was not allowed to speak during the meeting.

The TMC Chief further stated that BJP ally and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu was allowed to speak for 20 minutes whereas she was "silenced".

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, and Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the Opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened," stated Banerjee.

In support of the TMC Chief, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP-led government for its alleged mistreatment of Mamata Banerjee.

"[NITI Aayog] muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with. Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable," stated Ramesh on X.

However, Ramesh's comments were met by a fierce response from Nirmala Sitharaman. The union finance minister dismissed all claims made by Mamata Banerjee and INDIA bloc and stated that the West Bengal CM was allowed to speak and "we all heard her".

"She spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood," stated Sitharaman.

