Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Night Curfew Lifted In Andhra Pradesh As COVID-19 Cases See Sharp Fall

According to the day’s bulletin, the state registered only 434 new cases from 15,193 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Night curfew lifted in Andhra Pradesh

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:46 pm

Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has been completely lifted as Andhra Pradesh showed a marked decline in the COVID-19 infection positivity rate, an official release said here on Monday. Health department data showed the week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 to 5.45 per cent. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.07 to 3.29 per cent.

The percentage of active cases too slid from 4.40 to 0.82. According to the day’s bulletin, the state registered only 434 new cases from 15,193 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. There were 4,636 recoveries and only one death in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positive cases increased to 23,13,212 with a positivity rate of 7.03 per cent. The gross recovery rate increased to 98.55 per cent after a total of 22,83,788 got cured. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.64 per cent after a total of 14,698 deaths. East Godavari, the only district in the state to show a positivity rate of over 14 per cent, reported 108 fresh cases.

While eight districts logged new cases between 10 and 70 each, the remaining four added less than 10 each in a day. Chittoor district reported the lone COVID-19 fatality in a day. According to the data, an average of 1,332 coronavirus infections per day were reported in the state in the week ending February 13, a sharp fall from 9,428 the previous week. The data showed only about 750 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and about 200 in COVID Care Centres.

With PTI Inputs

National COVID-19 Night Curfew Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Amaravati
