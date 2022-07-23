Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NGT Directs DPCC To Ensure Public Parks Not Used For Non-conforming Purposes

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put out directives to ensure that mobile towers are not installed in public parks.

undefined
Mobile towers are notorious to cause harmful radiations Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 5:34 pm

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the municipal corporation to ensure that public parks are not used for the installation of mobile towers or any other non-conforming purposes.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to take further action for compliance with environmental norms by exercising its coercive measures. "The question is not of radiation only but also of misuse of open areas such as a park which is a facility for residents.

Related stories

Project SORT Launched By MCD For Making Zero-waste Societies, Institutes

IPL 2021: National Green Tribunal Directs Centre To Regulate Extraction Of Groundwater For Cricket Matches

National Green Tribunal Refuses To Lift Ban On 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

"Apart from the DPCC, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has to take remedial action in the matter to ensure that a park is not used for any non-conforming purposes," the bench said. If necessary, the authorities may take police help for the execution of this order, the NGT added.

"The commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the DPCC may file their action-taken reports in the matter within one month by email," the tribunal said. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by the Gautam Nagar Residents Association, which alleged that M/s Indus Tower Ltd has been allowed to construct a mobile tower in Sadbhawna Park, opposite Gulmohar Enclave. 

Tags

National National Green Tribunal (NGT) Delhi Pollution Control Committee Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Mobile Towers Gautam Nagar Residents Association M/s Indus Tower Ltd
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds