Ahead of this year's Diwali, an explosion at a firecracker godown in Madhya Pradeh's Morena killed four people on Thursday while some others were suspected to be buried under the debris.

Seven others were injured as the godown was packed with crackers ahead of Diwali.

Machines and men were deployed to clear the debris.

Police and the administrative officials have rushed to the spot, said Inspector General of Police Rajesh Chawla.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)