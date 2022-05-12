Thursday, May 12, 2022
Chhattisgarh Govt Helicopter Crashes At Raipur Airport, 2 Pilots Dead

Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashes at Raipur airport; two pilots dead, according to Police official. 

Scene from the crash site. ANI/Twitter

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:37 pm

A chopper of the Chhattisgarh government crashed at Raipur airport on Thursday night and two pilots have been reported dead, according to police.

The accident occurred when the pilots were trying to land the helicopter. Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava were killed in the accident

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences following the incident. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.<br><br>इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है।<br><br>इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।<br><br>ॐ शांति:</p>&mdash; Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhupeshbaghel/status/1524791690749353997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

