New Doordarshan Serial To Chronicle Tales Of Lesser-Known Revolutionaries During Freedom Struggle

Doordarshan officials have announced the broadcast of a new show that recounts tales of lesser-known revolutionaries during the freedom struggle.

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 9:41 pm

In a bid to chronicle tales of India’s freedom struggle, a 75-episode serial - Swaraj- will be telecast from Sunday on a Bengali TV channel to mark 75 years of the country's Independence, an official said.

Many episodes of the freedom movement and autobiographical accounts of revolutionaries among others will be telecast in the serial, he said. It will be aired every Sunday on DD Bangla with repeat telecasts on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

"The lesser-known revolutionaries, who had immensely contributed to our freedom in 1947, will be highlighted in the serial. It is an attempt to chronicle our rich past and familiarise our young generation with our freedom fighters' sacrifice," Doordarshan Additional Director General Sudhansu Ranjan told reporters at the Press Club, Kolkata on Friday night.

"Personalities such as Jatindra Nath Das, Nellie Sengupta, Matangini Hazra, Barin Ghosh, and others are not known very much outside West Bengal and many are not very much conversant with the names of all freedom fighters from the state. For us, they are unsung heroes who need to be put on focus," another official of the public broadcaster said.

The program is part of a pan-India initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence as Doordarshan will also telecast a serial, ‘Swaraj – Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha’, from August 14 in Hindi on the DD National channel.

Apart from Bengali, the serial will also be telecast in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujrati, Odiya, and Assamese. "We are sure the program with rich content will be able to hook youths. They want to know our legacy of independence," the official added.

