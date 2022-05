A non-cognizable (NC) offence was registered after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar told police a group of people from the NCP had entered his office here and slapped him, an official said on Sunday.

A Khada Police Station official said an NC case has been taken against four people and a further probe was underway.

Ambekar had claimed NCP workers had come to his office on Saturday seeking tax consultation and had then hit and abused him

-With PTI Input