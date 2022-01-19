Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
National Commission For Safai Karmacharis Tenure Gets Extended To 2025

The total implication of the extension for three years would be approximately Rs 43.68 crore.

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:46 pm

The Central Government decided to extended the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) by three years up to March 31, 2025. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told the reporters.

The mandate of the Commission includes recommending to the central government specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers.

The NCSK was established in the year 1993 under the The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act 1993 initially for the period up to March 31, 1997. The validity of the Act was initially extended up to March 31, 2002 and thereafter up to February 29, 2004.

The NCSK Act ceased to have effect from February 29, 2004.  After that, the tenure of the NCSK has been extended as a non-statutory body from time to time through resolutions.“ The tenure of the present Commission is up to March 31, 2022. "The issue is very close to the heart of PM Narendra Modi. We have taken several steps for it," Thakur said.

"The NCSK was made for the welfare of sanitation workers and bring policies towards tackling the challenges faced by them. Modi ji has through Swacchta Abhiyan also tried to change the perception of the people towards safai karamcharis. This step to extend it is another move in the direction of welfare of safai karamcharis,” Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

( With PTI Inputs)

NCSK Safai Karmachari Anurag Thakur Sanitation Workers
