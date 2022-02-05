Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai's Traffic Congestion Breaks Marriages, Says Amruta Fadnavis

The remark drew ridicule from the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai's Traffic Congestion Breaks Marriages, Says Amruta Fadnavis
traffic

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:50 pm

Traffic jams deny `family time' to people and cause three percent of divorces in Mumbai, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has claimed. 
       

The remark drew ridicule from the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Amruta Fadnavis commented after attending a function organised by a local BJP unit on Friday. She was asked by reporters about the condition of roads in the city.
       

“....I am saying this as a common citizen because I see potholes and traffic jams daily. Do you know how many divorces are taking place because of it in Mumbai? Three per cent," she said."People can not find time for their families because of traffic issues,” Fadnavis, a banker by profession, added.
       

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Wishes To Continue Virat Kohli’s Template As Captain Going Forward  

Stalin Led Meet Resolves To Send Anti-NEET Bill Again To TN Guv

Rahul Gandhi Comes In Support Of Hijab-Wearing Students, Says Country Robbing Future Of Daughters

Reacting to the remark, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member  Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Best (ill)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3 per cent Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on the brake.
       

“Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages," Chaturvedi added. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that "people associated with BJP are making comments like this." 
       

"People are fed up with such comments," she said. Civic polls will be held in Mumbai this year. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Traffic Traffic Jam Traffic Congestion Marriage
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games