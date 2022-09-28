Mumbai Man Slit Wife's Throat For Not Wearing Burqa

A Mumbai man has been arrested in Tilak Nagar for allegedly killing his Hindu wife for not wearing a burqa. Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh was taken into custody shortly after the incident, based on the information given by the victim's family.

Rupali and Sheikh were married for three years. According, to the victim's family, Sheikh and his family would pressurise her to wear a burqa and follow Islamic traditions from the first day of marriage. However, Rupali would not agree to the same and hence started staying separately.

The murder is said to have happened on the evening of Monday, September 26, when Sheikh met his 22-year-old wife. Rupali demanded a divorce and Sheikh refused it as they had a child together. Further, Sheikh asked for custody of the child which Rupali refused.

It was then when Sheikh slit her throat with a knife and field the spot.

“At around 10 pm on September 26, a man identified as Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh killed his wife by slitting her throat and injuring her hands with a knife. As per the complainant, the accused and his family members used to pressurise her to follow Islamic traditions and wear clothes that Muslim women wear. However, a family dispute started after the woman refused to do so,” said Vilas Rathod, Inspector of Tilak Nagar Police Station, according to a report by India Today.