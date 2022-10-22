Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Mumbai: Gangster, Son Held For Extorting Money From Hospitalised Businessman

An official with Mumbai Crime Branch said on Saturday that a history-sheeter and his son were arrested for allegedly extorting a businessman.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:55 pm

A history sheeter and his son were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly issuing an extortion threat to a businessman admitted to a hospital in Bandra, an official said on Saturday.

The gangster, who was out on parole, and his son had taken two instalments of Rs 25,000 each from the businessman earlier, the official added.

After a fresh extortion demand, the businessman approached Bandra police, which registered a case under Indian Penal Code provisions for extortion, criminal extortion, and other offences, he said.

The case was transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch, which arrested the 50-year-old gangster and his 24-year-old son on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Tags

National Mumbai City Gangster Extortion Case Hospitalised Business Parole Bandra Police Crime Judicial Cases

