Mumbai: 166 Ganesh Idols Immersed On Day 5 Of Ganpati Festival

At least 166 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 

Immersion of Ganesha idol
Immersion of Ganesha idol Photo: PTI

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 7:46 pm

As many as 160 household Ganesh idols and six Hartalika idols were immersed till afternoon, he said.

Of these, 45 household idols and five Hartalika idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in different parts of the city, the official said.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far during the immersion processions, he said, adding that the city police have beefed up security to deal with any eventualities.

(Inputs from PTI) 

National
