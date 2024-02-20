Mufti Demands Action Against DFO For 'Insensitive' Language Towards Shepherds

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded action on Tuesday against a forest department official for allegedly using derogatory language against shepherds in an official order issued last week.

"Langate's Divisional Forest officer has suspended Bashir Ahmed - a forest guard for wearing a pheran. The subsequent order smacks of prejudice towards our traditions by deriding him for 'looking like a shepherd'. Are shepherds sub human? Insensitive and arrogant. Hope local admin takes action immediately @manojsinha_," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted on X.