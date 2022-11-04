MRT Music Company Sues Rahul Gandhi, others For Using Its KGF-2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra Video



Bengaluru-based music label MRT Music has filed a case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Srinate and Jairam Ramesh for copyright infringement.

The company claims the Congress picked up songs from the South Indian super-hit film KGF 2 it produced without seeking permission and used it to create marketing videos of the Bharat Jodo Yatra featuring Gandhi.

In its complaint, MRT Music said it invested huge money to acquire the rights of the songs in KGF 2 in Hindi.

An FIR has been filed against the party in general and the three Congress leaders under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 63 of the Copyrights Act, 1957.

"The complaint mainly pertains to the unlawful fraudulent and illegal actions of the members of the steering committee in so far as violating the copyrights owned by MRT Music," said Narasimhan Sampath, the attorney for the music platform.

He adds that the INC has created a video by unlawfully downloading and synchronising and broadcasting the songs pertaining to the movie KGF—Chapter 2 in Hindi and portraying it to be owned by the INC. "They have also used a logo namely Bharath Jodo Yatra in the said video and have broadcasted the same on their official social media handles," said Sampath.