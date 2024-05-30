National

Monsoon Hits Kerala And Northeast On Same Day In Rare Phenomenon

The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5, however, weather officials attribute the recent Cyclone Remal for early arrival of monsoon in northeast.

In a rare phenomenon, monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeast together on Thursday, May 31, something that happens a few days apart normally.

The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5.

Weather scientists said that Cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset over the northeast.

"Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India today, the 30th May, 2024," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Hits Kerala; Delhi's 52.9 Degrees Puzzles IMD, Man Dies After Body Temp Reaches 107 Deg

On May 15, the weather office had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 31. Kerala has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days resulting in a surplus May rainfall, the weather office data showed.

The IMD declares onset of monsoon over Kerala if anytime after May 10 over 14 stations there and neighbouring areas receive 2.5 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) is low, and the direction of the winds is southwesterly, according to a news agency PTI report.

El Nino conditions are prevailing at present, and La Nina may set in by August-September, scientists said.

READ MORE | Did Delhi Really Record India's Highest Ever Temperature? IMD To Check Mungeshpur Readings

El Nino - the periodic warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean - is associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India. La Nina - the antithesis of El Nino- leads to plentiful rainfall during the monsoon season.

(with PTI inputs)

