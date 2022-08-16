Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Reports 78 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 34%

Mizoram reported 78 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a health official said.

COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
COVID-19 cases in Mizoram PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 12:10 pm

Mizoram reported 78 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a health official said.

The toll remained at 717 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The new cases were detected in eight districts with Lunglei recording the highest at 20, followed by Siaha (19) and Aizawl (11).

There are 721 active cases in the state at present. So far, 2,33,869 people have recovered from the disease, including 226 on Monday.

The positivity rate rose to 34.10 percent as the new cases were detected after testing 229 samples.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Mizoram Reports 114 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram Logs 135 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Fatalities

Tags

National Mizoram Reports 78 New Covid-19 Cases Positivity Rate At 34% Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview