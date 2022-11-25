Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Government's Ban On Firecrackers Would Be In Force During Christmas & New year: Police

Mizoram is preparing for a grand celebration of Christmas and New Year after two years of low key-celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic. Lalruaia said police would conduct regular checks at marketplaces in Aizawl to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold.

The Haryana government has directed commissioners to take strict action over possession and sale of illegal firecrackers
Mizoram government's ban on firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 12:19 pm

The Mizoram government's ban on firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, would be in force during the coming festive season, a senior police officer said.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said that the orders banning the sale, bursting and use of firecrackers, sky lanterns, toy guns with bullets and other pyrotechnic materials were issued by Deputy Commissioners last month. Firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were banned during Diwali, he said.

"During the coming festive season - Christmas and New Year too, strict vigilance will be maintained to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold and used," Lalruaia told a news conference here on Thursday.

In the past too, Mizoram used to ban firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year. Similarly, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials used to be banned during festivals of other religious groups in the state.

Mizoram is preparing for a grand celebration of Christmas and New Year after two years of low key-celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic. Lalruaia said police would conduct regular checks at marketplaces in Aizawl to ensure that firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials are not sold.

"We have also requested shop owners not to sell firecrackers, sky lanterns and toy guns and transporters not to transport such items," he said. According to the SP, firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials were seized by police during a raid in Aizawl's Bawngkawn area on Monday. A 36-year-old man has been arrested for possessing the banned items worth Rs 68,000, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Youth Injured In Blast While Making Firecrackers, Woman Killed

Diwali: Crackers Responsible For 37 Of 85 Fire Incidents In 3 Days In Mumbai

On Social Media, Delhittes Share Videos Of Flouting Of Firecracker Ban

Tags

National Mizoram Government Ban On Firecrackers Christmas New Year Police Low Key-celebrations Covid 19 Pandemic Aizawl Pyrotechnic Materials
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season