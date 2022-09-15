Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Mizoram CM Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Mizoram CM File Photo

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:29 pm

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday and discussed issues including the northeast state's strategic importance.

In the meeting Zoramthanga urged Singh to provide a plot within the Cantonment board area in the national capital to the state government, an official statement said here.

"Met with Hon'ble Minister of Defence Shri @rajnathsingh Ji this afternoon. We had a good discussion on critical issues including Mizoram's strategic importance. Thank you Raksha Mantri for your valuable time and consideration!," the chief minister tweeted.

Singh assured the Chief Minister that he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities and take necessary measures toward this end, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

