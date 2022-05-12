Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Militants Kill Kashmiri Pandit Employee Inside Tehsil Office In J&K's Budgam

According to police, the gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora town and shot at Rahul Bhat. He was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Militants Kill Kashmiri Pandit Employee Inside Tehsil Office In J&K's Budgam
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 6:11 pm

A government employee belonging to the Kashmir Pandit community was shot dead by suspected militants at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora town and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.

" #Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from #minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, #Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital. @JmuKmrPolice", Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the news on twitter.

Related stories

‘My last wish’: A Kashmiri Pandit’s Letter To Muslim Friend Back Home After 1990 Exodus

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits Losing Touch With Language, Culture

Only God Helped Us: Kashmiri Pandit Migrants In Himachal Live With Memories Of Horror

They said Bhat, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district, was shifted to a hospital here but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched a hunt to track down the assailants. 

This attack is considered as the newest addition to the series of attacks targeting the migrant workers and local minorities that have been occurring all across the state of Jammu and Kashmir since October 2021.

Tags

National Kashmiri Pandit Jammu And Kashmir Terrorists Budgam Govt Employee Tehsil Office
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying