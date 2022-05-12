Militants Kill Kashmiri Pandit Employee Inside Tehsil Office In J&K's Budgam

A government employee belonging to the Kashmir Pandit community was shot dead by suspected militants at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora town and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.

" #Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from #minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, #Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital. @JmuKmrPolice", Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the news on twitter.

They said Bhat, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district, was shifted to a hospital here but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched a hunt to track down the assailants.

This attack is considered as the newest addition to the series of attacks targeting the migrant workers and local minorities that have been occurring all across the state of Jammu and Kashmir since October 2021.