Metro Services Along Three Newly Inaugurated Stretches In Kolkata To Begin On March 15

Commercial services along the three newly inaugurated stretches of Kolkata Metro, including the underwater Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section, will commence on March 15, a statement issued by the Metro Rail said.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Green Line under River Hooghly, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line, and Taratala-Majerhat section of the Purple Line were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6.

In the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section, a total of 130 services will be available daily from Monday to Friday. The trains will run at 12-15 minutes intervals in both directions alternately from Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations, the statement issued by CPRO Metro Rail Kaushik Mitra said.