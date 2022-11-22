Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Mercury Touches High Of 26.5 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

The AQI was in the "poor" category largely at the other weather stations, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:44 pm

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Tuesday even as the MeT office has forecast hazy weather for the next two days.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "poor" (255) category at 4 pm, while the relative humidity oscillated between 50 per cent and 71 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The metropolis recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The weatherman has forecast hazy weather for the next two days.

The AQI was recorded in the "very poor" category at 9 am at the Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Shadipur weather stations.

The AQI was in the "poor" category largely at the other weather stations, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

-With PTI Input

