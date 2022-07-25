Maximum Temperature Settles At 35.2 degree Celsius In Delhi

Parts of the national capital received scattered rainfall on Monday even as the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to IMD, Delhi is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 89 per cent and 62 per cent. The capital received traces of rainfall in Lutyens' Delhi, Lodhi Road and Ridge area.

(With PTI inputs)