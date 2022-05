A 35-year-old married woman allegedly hanged herself in her house here on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Nivedita, Manak Chowk Police Station SHO Surendra Yadav said.

Her father-in-law, a priest at the Govind Dev temple, and her husband were away at the temple at the time of the incident, the SHO said.

A post mortem examination will be done after the arrival of the woman's parents from Udaipur, he said. The woman had twin daughters, he said.

-With PTI Input