Maratha Quota Stir: Activist Manoj Jarange's Health Deteriorates After His Indefinite Fast Enters 5th Day

The health condition of Maratha quota agitation spearhead Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast entered the fifth day on Wednesday, is deteriorating, but he is not allowing doctors to examine him, an activist close to him said.

Jarange has been observing the indefinite fast at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra demanding inclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) grouping.