Maoist Area Commander Surrenders Before Jharkhand Police

CPI(Maoist) commander for Chakarbandha and Chaksaliya area, Kamlesh Yadav surrendered before the police in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Wednesday, police said. Yadav was wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including murder and there are eight cases against him at Pratapur, Kunda and Manatu police stations of the district, it said.

The ultra was involved in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in September this year at Badhar forest in which a CRPF jawan was killed, the Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan said.

“Yadav surrendered before the police as per the government surrender policy. He was active in Chatra border area since 2014,” he said. The SP urged other Maoists in the area to surrender before the security forces.

Later, Yadav told the media that he had joined the banned organisation in 2014. Prior to it he was working as a daily wager in Haryana and had faced land issues. “The (Maoist) organisation has deviated from its objective. Members are facing food scarcity in the forests. So I decided to quit and surrender, he added.”

(With PTI inputs)