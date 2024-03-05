National

Manipur Makes Renaming Places Without Govt Approval Punishable Offence

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had moved the ‘The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024’ in the assembly on Monday, and it was unanimously passed in the House.

PTI
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
PTI
Renaming places without approval of authority a punishable offence, says Manipur Govt Photo: PTI
The Manipur assembly has passed a bill that seeks to make renaming places without approval of the competent authority a punishable offence.

“The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers. “We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment,” Singh said in a post on X, after the bill was passed.

According to the bill, a punishment of a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of Rs 3 lakh can be awarded to those found guilty of renaming villages/places without approval of the government.

Singh said as per the bill, a committee would be set up, which would be tasked with approving any change in names of places in the northeastern state. The committee will also look into any change in names of hills, lakes, rivers, historical structures and medical institutions.

“There have been instances where Churachandpur has been addressed as Lamka and Kangpokpi as Kangui... this cannot be taken lightly,” the CM said in the assembly on Monday. Singh said the state government had “already cancelled all new names given to places/villages, and such acts will no longer be allowed”.

Manipur

