Man Gets Jail For Flashing A Teenage Girl

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a man to jail for allegedly flashing at a 17-year-old girl in 2022.

The convict, Mehafuj Maksood Aalam Shaikh, has already undergone a prison term of nearly 17 months. In the order, the court said the convict shall be at liberty to get set off under section 428 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the period he has already undergone in jail.

The incident had occurred on September 7, 2022, when the man flashed at the teenage girl near a hotel in Shanti Nagar area of Thane. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested him a few days later, the prosecution said.

In the order passed on February 12, special court judge D S Deshmukh, hearing cases pertaining to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, held Shaikh guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman by uttering any word, making a sound or gesture, or exhibiting any object).

It imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, and directed that the fine amount recovered from the accused be paid to the victim as compensation and referred the case to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for further compensation to the victim.