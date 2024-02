"The CPI(M) has physically attacked me on several occasions in the past. I was mercilessly beaten up. I am alive only because of the blessings of my well-wishers. I can never forgive the Left, I can never forgive the CPI(M). So those who are with CPI(M) today, they can also be with the BJP. I won't forgive them," she told a gathering in Malda.

"I told Congress, you don't have a single MLA in the assembly. We will give you two parliamentary seats and we will make sure your candidate wins. But they want more seats, so I told them I won't give you a single seat until you leave the company of the Left," she added.