Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nine Indian Workers Among Ten Killed In Maldives Fire: Report

According to the officials, 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building caught in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 12:28 pm

A masive fire that swept through the lodgings of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male killed ten people on Thursday. Nine of them were Indian workers.

Several others were injured in the fire, as per media reports.

According to the officials,  10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage.

Though, Maldives media have been claiming that among 11 people killed, 9 are Indians, still now the counts are not confirmed.

Indian High Commission in Maldives espressed grief over the tragic incident.

Notably, the news of the death of Indian workers in Maldives came at a time when there has been buzz around the stories of exploitation and death of South Asian workers in Qatar.

The fate of Indian and Bangladeshi workers across the globe is realised in the reports that the government of India laid down in July.

The report clearly mentions that the maximum number of workers who died in the Gulf countries in between 2019-2021 were Indians. Moreover, in 2020, the number in Saudi Arabia alone reached 3,753

Related stories

Fire Under Mumbai Flyover Causes Traffic Jam

Fire, Building Collapse Injures 20 People In Iraq's Capital

Delhi Enveloped In Thick Smog As Farm Fires Continue Unabated

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

National Maldives Fire Male Lodge In Maldives Indian Workers Helpline Numbers Migrant Worker
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities