Nine Indian Workers Among Ten Killed In Maldives Fire: Report

A masive fire that swept through the lodgings of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male killed ten people on Thursday. Nine of them were Indian workers.

Several others were injured in the fire, as per media reports.

According to the officials, 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage.

Though, Maldives media have been claiming that among 11 people killed, 9 are Indians, still now the counts are not confirmed.

Deadliest #fire broke out at #crampedlodgings of foreign workers in the #Maldives capital #Male. So far 11 bodies have been recovered. Out of 11 9 are #Indians. The bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire. The bodies are of #migrantworkers. pic.twitter.com/Is4jw2nRZ9 — Ashmita Chhabria (@ChhabriaAshmita) November 10, 2022

Indian High Commission in Maldives espressed grief over the tragic incident.

High Commission of India in Maldives expresses grief over tragic fire incident in Male, Maldives that caused loss of lives including reportedly of Indian nationals. pic.twitter.com/onvTGT7AQ3 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Notably, the news of the death of Indian workers in Maldives came at a time when there has been buzz around the stories of exploitation and death of South Asian workers in Qatar.

The fate of Indian and Bangladeshi workers across the globe is realised in the reports that the government of India laid down in July.

The report clearly mentions that the maximum number of workers who died in the Gulf countries in between 2019-2021 were Indians. Moreover, in 2020, the number in Saudi Arabia alone reached 3,753

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)