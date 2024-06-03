National

On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead

The incident resulted in the deaths of three people, including the 72-year-old driver. Six others were injured.

PTI screengrab
Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra | Photo: PTI screengrab
info_icon

A car accident occurred in Kolhapur city, Maharashtra, on Monday, resulting in the deaths of three people, including the 72-year-old driver. Six others were injured in the incident.

The incident happened at Cyber Chowk when the Hyundai Santro, driven by the elderly man, collided with four bikes before crashing into a parked vehicle. The car flipped onto its right side after the impact.

CCTV footage captured the entire incident, showing the car speeding through the intersection without any traffic lights, hitting the bikes. Three bikes were moving straight ahead, while a fourth was crossing from right to left.

CCTV footage here:

The crash happened at 2:26 pm. Bystanders rushed to assist the victims, including a child who was on one of the bikes, and a woman who was riding pillion and required assistance to stand up.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash. The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to be released soon.

