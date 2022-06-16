Maharashtra Reports 4,255 COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Caseload Crosses 20K

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,255 new coronavirus infections, highest since February 12, and three pandemic- related fatalities, the state health department said.

A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths. The active caseload rose to 20,634 on Thursday. On February 12, the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases.

Two more cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state on Thursday, the health department release said. According to the latest report of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), two patients of B.A.5 variant were detected in Nagpur.

One of them was a 29-year-old male, while other was a 54-year-old female. They had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively. "Both are vaccinated. They recovered in home isolation. With this the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in state reached 19," the release said.

As many as 2,879 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the state since previous evening, which took the tally of recovered patients to 77,55,183. The recovery rate in the state is 97.87 per cent.

